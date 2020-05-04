May 4, 2020
Singapore domestic workers suffer abuse during coronavirus lockdown | Money Talks
Singapore has extended a partial lockdown until June the 1st to fight a new wave of coronavirus infections. For Singapore's quarter of a million foreign domestic workers, that means longer hours stuck at work with their employers. And as Sandy Huang finds out, tensions between workers and their employers are rising. #Singapore #Coronavirus #DomesticWorkers
