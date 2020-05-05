May 5, 2020
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Loss of visitors threatens the Gambia's fragile economy | Money Talks
Dozens of countries are in lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 and airlines have drastically scaled down operations. That's hurting the tourism industry worldwide, but the impact is particularly brutal on the Gambia, which depends heavily on international travelers. Paolo Montecillo reports. #Gambia #TourismIndustry #Coronavirus
Loss of visitors threatens the Gambia's fragile economy | Money Talks
Explore