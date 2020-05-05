US Treasury to borrow $3T by June for COVID-19 rescue plan | Money Talks

The US Treasury Department says it's borrowing a record $3 trillion this quarter to help fund measures to keep the economy afloat during the coronavirus crisis. The figure is more than five times the previous quarterly record, set at the height of the 2008 financial crisis. But that's pushing national debt to record levels, without a clear plan for repayment. Mobin Nasir reports. For more on this, Matt Maley joined us from Newton, Massachusetts. He's managing director at Miller Tabak. #UStreasury #Coronavirus #RescuePlan