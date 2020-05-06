Rwanda courts hold hearings online during lockdown

Courts in Rwanda stopped hearings on March 21st, when the country went into lockdown to try to curb the spread of coronavirus. But like the rest of the world, they’re learning to work online. Judges have been conducting trials and hearings using videoconferencing and platforms like Skype for at least two weeks. But as Eugene Uwimana reports from Kigali, not all of them can convene remotely.