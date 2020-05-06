WORLD
The Politics of Aid | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
Senators returned to Capitol Hill on Monday amid a growing number of COVID-19 cases in Washington DC to begin considering a fourth round of federal aid. So, will the big corporations or the people prevail? And can the federal government simply allow states to go bankrupt? And states and health officials across the US report unequal access to testing kits and bidding wars among governors, with some getting the medical supplies they need from abroad. Do we have a clear picture of how resources are being distributed? Finally, #COVID19 has now taken more American lives than the wars in Vietnam, Afghanistan and Iraq combined. Is this a war the commander-in-chief can win? And how will this pandemic shift America’s national security priorities? Guests: Ed Rendell- Former Governor of Pennsylvania (2003-2011), Craig Fugate- Former FEMA Administrator (2009-2017) Richard Myers- Former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Of Staff (2001-2005) and President of Kansas State University Watch Inside America ➡ Weekly in-depth interviews with American opinion and policy-makers exploring the issues shaping US politics. 👉http://trt.world/f12h 👉@_InsideAmerica 👉@Ghida_Fakhry 👉@Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3d0LYLy
May 6, 2020
