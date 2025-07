Streaming Services in Pandemic

On this episode of homemade Showcase, we will find out if the coronavirus going to turn us into a Netflix and chill at home culture. Nick Allen, Editor at RogerEbert.com 00:32 Neela Debnath, Senior TV reporter at Daily Express 10:32 Lauren Moraski, Senior Editor at HuffPost 19:42 #StreamingServices #Netflix #Coronavirus