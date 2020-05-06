Oil prices stage comeback after record drop in April | Money Talks

Oil prices have staged a strong comeback after hitting record lows last month, as demand for fuel collapsed from worldwide coronavirus lockdowns. Major economies are now beginning to reopen, so traders are hopeful demand for crude will return after an unprecedented drop. But with oil supplies on the rise, it may be a while until oil markets are back to pre-pandemic levels. Paolo Montecillo reports. For more, we spoke to Ellen Wald, president of the energy industry advisory firm Transversal Consulting. She also wrote the book, Saudi Inc. #OilPrices #Lockdowns #BrentCrude