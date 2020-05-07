May 7, 2020
Brazil's indigenous groups launch fund for healthcare
Brazil's president says the country is over the worst of the pandemic. But his country is now widely seen as an emerging virus hotspot, recording 633 deaths on Wednesday - it's highest ever. And it's weeks away from its peak. As Liz Maddock reports, while president Jair Bolsonaro works against regional leaders and his own ministers, some groups are taking matters into their own hands.
