Meat plant closures disrupt US meat supply

Meat supplies in the United States have been dwindling due to the coronavirus. There have been shutdowns of facilities that have discovered infections. Crowded workspaces are common at the plants, making social distancing difficult. Critics also say the industry, was slow to take actions to protect workers. This may now start to improve, as Francis Collings reports #usmeat #usmeatsupply #useconomy