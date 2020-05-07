May 7, 2020
Turkish government provides financial support to small business | Money Talks
The Turkish government has announced the successful completion of the first phase of the battle against the pandemic. It says the virus is under control and now it's taking steps to mitigate economic losses for those people who are seeing their businesses suffer. TRT World's Hasan Abdullah has more. #Turkey #Bailout #BusinessRescue
