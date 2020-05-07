US faces meat shortage as coronavirus lockdowns hit output | Money Talks

Meat prices are rising in the US as many slaughterhouses and meatpacking plants remain closed due to COVID-19. The government says they will resume full operations by May 16. But fearing for their lives, many workers are taking leave or just quitting. And that could make it harder to keep shelves stocked. Mobin Nasir reports. #MeatShortage #Lockdown #Coronavirus