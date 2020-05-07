Turkish lira falls to record low amid global uncertainty | Money Talks

The Turkish lira has hit a new record low, falling to just under 7.25 against the dollar on Thursday. It comes after Turkey's Finance Minister Berat Albayrak held a call with foreign investors, saying the country would quickly recover from the economic effects of the coronavirus outbreak. On Tuesday, the banking regulator imposed new measures aimed at making it harder for foreign investors to bet that the lira will fall. For more on the lira's decline, we spoke to Taha Arvas in Istanbul. He's a financial columnist at the Daily Sabah. #Turkey #Lira #BeratAlbayrak