Censored doctor talks to NEXUS

Is it time to end the lockdown? Many of us would prefer to stay at home rather than risk getting the coronavirus - but there are plenty of people arguing we should go back to work and back to normal. Two doctors in California say they have the data to prove the lockdown’s been a total waste of time and does ‘more harm than good’ A video of them presenting their findings was viewed over FIVE million times on YouTube, before the site took it down. Conservative influencer Brandon Straka isn't paying much attention to social distancing advice and will continue to attend 'Reopen Rallies' around the country, is that responsible?