Friday marks the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War in Europe. It may be the last significant anniversary where eyewitnesses are still alive. But large-scale memorials and ceremonies have been cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis. Low-key commemorations will still go ahead across the continent to mark the end of a war which caused such devastation and still occupies an influential place in popular imagination and memory. Simon McGregor-Wood has more. #WWII #WorldWarII #WWIIanniversary
May 7, 2020
