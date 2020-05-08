May 8, 2020
UN warns countries not to halt child vaccines amid pandemic
UNICEF has warned that millions of children across the Middle East are in danger from other infectious diseases, as resources are diverted towards combatting the coronavirus. Measles and polio threaten the lives of as many as 15-million children, as vaccination campaigns have been halted in several countries in the region. Shoaib Hasan takes a look at some of the dangers.
