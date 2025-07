How is Coronavirus​ Affecting the Music Industry?

On this homemade episode of Showcase, we will focus on the music industry and find out if musicians making any money in this process. Matt Errington, Director of SMB: The School of Music Business 00:29 John Suchet, Classic FM Radio Host 05:34 Zag Erlat, DJ and Host of My Analog Journal​ 10:42 Karsu, Singer and Pianist 17:46 #Music #Coronavirus #Pandemic