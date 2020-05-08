Millions commemorate 75th anniversary of VE Day from home

On this day 75 years ago, it was confirmed that the Allies had defeated Nazi Germany after six years of war - and there was peace in Europe. VE Day should have been marked with grand public events to honour our war veterans. But with the continent still in the grip of the coronavirus pandemic, leaders instead held a series of low-key ceremonies. Simon McGregor-Word has this report. #VEDay #VictoryinEuropeDay #75thVEDay