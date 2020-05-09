Endangered species benefit from Covid-19 lockdown in Lebanon

It's World Migratory Bird Day - which recognises the need to protect migratory birds. With their routes spanning multiple continents, there are calls for an international effort to save endangered species. Lebanon for example is one of the world's most important flyways but rampant hunting has made it a deadly stopover. Imogen Kimber has this report from Bekaa Valley. #MigratoryBirds #BirdFlyways #EndangeredSpecies