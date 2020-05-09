May 9, 2020
WORLD
Private businesses help shortage of PPE for medics in UK
One element of the coronavirus pandemic that has led to disagreements and accusations of the UK government failing in its duty of care, is supplying enough protective clothing for hospitals and care home staff. With such a shortfall, many companies and individuals have turned to manufacturing hospital gowns. Iolo ap Dafydd reports from London. #PPE #UKCoronavirus #HealthWorkers
