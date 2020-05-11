May 11, 2020
WORLD
1 MIN READ
UK announces plan to lift lockdown
UK PM Boris Johnson has announced a conditional plan to ease the coronavirus lockdown. Those in the construction and manufacturing industry are being encouraged to return to work while people in England will be allowed to spend more time outdoors from Wednesday. Sarah Morice takes a look at the plan and the latest outbreak developments across Europe. #stayalert #uklockdown #newlockdownrulesinuk
UK announces plan to lift lockdown
Explore