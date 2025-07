COVID-19 Pandemic Obituaries

On this homemade edition of Showcase, we remember the artists who passed away during the last couple of weeks ago.​ Germano Celant: Silvia Bottinelli, Art Historian​ 00:28 Albert Uderzo: Paul Smith, Professor of Francophone Studies 08:33 Adam Schlesinger: Joel Morris, Musician 15:34 Rishi Kapoor: Mayank Shekhar, Film Critic​ 19:50 #Obituary #Pandemic #Artists