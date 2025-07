Will COVID-19 Rewrite Society’s Values?

Jeremy Lent, author of ‘The Patterning Instinct,’ tells us the coronavirus pandemic is bringing the ‘neo-liberal era’ to an end. We ask him what he means by that, and why. How will COVID-19 reshape the norms and values society currently lives by? Guests: Jeremy Lent Author of 'The Patterning Instinct' and Founder of Liology Institute