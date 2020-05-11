How To Restart The Economy After The Pandemic

We get two renowned economic thinkers to debate how nations should best get their economies up and running again: Should governments spend big with stimulus packages or save by cutting budgets and introducing austerity measures? Has the coronavirus pandemic revealed problems with capitalism? And is there really any better alternative out there? Guests: Richard Wolff Professor Emeritus at the University of Massachusetts Amherst Peter Morici Professor Emeritus at the University of Maryland