May 11, 2020
Turkey eases coronavirus restrictions to support economy | Money Talks
The Turkish government has begun easing its lockdown measures, as the number of deaths and confirmed infections continue to decline. The first phase of those measures include the opening of shopping malls, and barber shops. But the interior ministry has detailed the precautions that will be taken to prevent the spread of the virus. #Turkey #Coronavirus #lockdown
