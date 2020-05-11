May 11, 2020
WORLD
1 MIN READ
UK has the highest Covid-19 death toll in Europe
The three largest economies in Europe are gradually encouraging people back to work. The 55 day lockdown in France has been partially lifted. There were demonstrations in Germany to push for further relaxations, while in the United Kingdom, parliament has been debating what critics say is a confused approach by the government to begin lifting restrictions. Iolo ap Dafydd reports.
UK has the highest Covid-19 death toll in Europe
Explore