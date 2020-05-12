May 12, 2020
Trump dismisses concern over virus spreading in White House
US President Donald Trump has abruptly ended his latest coronavirus media briefing after he was challenged over his handling of the pandemic. The exchange comes as Trump continues to dismiss concerns about the spread of COVID-19 in the White House, after two aides have tested positive. Philip Owira has more. #trumpbriefing #trumpnewsconference #trumpreporter
