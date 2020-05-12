WORLD
1 MIN READ
A celebration of health workers on the 200th birthday of Florence Nightingale
-Paying tribute to health workers on the front line -The lockdown has led to people staying away from national parks in Africa, Asia and South America. So poachers have made the most of the opportunity - Will India make it easier for workers to be exploited as a trade off for reopening the economy?​ - Ahmaud Arbery's killing may be investigated as a hate crime #WorldNursesDay #Poaching #AhmaudArbery
A celebration of health workers on the 200th birthday of Florence Nightingale
May 12, 2020
Explore
Wildfire in France shuts down Marseille airport, halts trains
Saudi crown prince meets Iran’s foreign minister in first visit since the 12-day war with Israel
Trump says he may take control of DC government, criticises New York mayoral candidate
More than 160 still missing after deadly Texas floods, governor says
Trump jumps to Bondi's defence as she faces MAGA uproar over Epstein files flop
Israel may govern Gaza 'for some time,' rejects PA return — official
Texas river rose 26 feet in an hour and exposed a hidden housing disaster
By Sadiq S Bhat
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia 'hopefully, pretty soon': Rubio
US 'hopeful' 60-day Gaza ceasefire agreed upon 'by end of this week' — Trump's envoy
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us