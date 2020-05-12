BIZTECH
UK extends coronavirus job retention scheme until October | Money Talks
The UK is extending its job retention scheme by four months. Chancellor Rishi Sunak says the government will continue paying the wages of furloughed staff until the end of October. Sunak says no reduction will be made to the amount paid and workers will continue receiving 80% of their wages. But he is urging employers to share the burden, as the scheme costs the government more than $12 billion a month. He says 7.5 million jobs are covered by the coronavirus furlough scheme. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is encouraging people to return to work if they can't do so from home starting Wednesday as Britain gradually restarts its economy. The coronavirus death toll in the UK has exceeded 40,000, making it the highest in Europe. #UK #JobRetention #Coronavirus
May 12, 2020
