Egypt's property sector gets $6.4B stimulus during pandemic | Money Talks

In Egypt, the central bank has announced a support package worth $6.4 billion dollars for the real estate industry, which is under increasing strain from the COVID-19 pandemic. The virus has killed more than 500 people and infected nearly 10,000 in the country. But many developers believe the package will only slow down an inevitable crash in the sector, which employs 1.6 million Egyptians and contributes $37.6 billion dollars or 16% of the country's GDP. Shoaib Hasan explains. #Egypt #Pandemic #RealEstate