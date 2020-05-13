May 13, 2020
Comedians in Nigeria use comedy to educate the public
There’s nothing funny about a global pandemic that has altered the very fabric of our existence and kept us all in lockdown for months. But experts say laughing in the face of adversity is a healthy way to get through it. In Nigeria, coronavirus comedy is doing much more than just cracking people up it’s sending a message. Adesewa Josh reports. #nigeria #nigerianews #pandemic
