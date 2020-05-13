WORLD
Pandemic Inequalities | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
A grim reality beneath an already dire situation, and it isn't just African Americans who bear the brunt of this pandemic — the #virus is exploiting America’s deeply-entrenched socio-economic inequalities. With the US death toll on the rise, recent data shows that the coronavirus is infecting and killing African Americans, at a disproportionate rate. While they represent 13% of the US population, African Americans account for 33% of Covid19 hospitalizations and 34% of deaths, to date. The Navajo Nation, a Native American tribe in the US, has the third-highest covid-19 infection rate in the US, just behind the states of New York and New Jersey. It's per capita infection rate is in fact 10 times higher than Arizona’s. So then, does the slogan “we’re all in this together” ring true — or does it mask a much harsher reality? Guests: Marc Lamont Hill Professor of Urban Education and Media Studies at Temple University Jonathan Nez President of the Navajo Nation Charanya Krishnaswami Director of Advocacy for the Americas at Amnesty International USA Watch Inside America ➡ Weekly in-depth interviews with American opinion and policy-makers exploring the issues shaping US politics. 👉http://trt.world/f12h 👉@_InsideAmerica 👉@Ghida_Fakhry 👉@Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3d0LYLy
May 13, 2020
