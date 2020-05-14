'Workers are not slaves,' Indian states planned rollback of labour laws causes controversy

More than 120 million people in India have lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic. A number of state governments have also decided to make significant changes to their labor laws in order to kickstart the economy. Critics and advocates suggest that this could lead to the exploitation of workers. #IndianMigrant #MigrantWorkers #IndianEconomy #LabourLaws