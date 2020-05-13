Fauci warns US Senate that reopening too soon may cost lives

Top government health officials in the US have warned the Senate that there will be serious consequences if the country opens up too soon. Dr Anthony Fauci and other members of the national COVID-19 response team are referring to a plan released by the White House that allows schools and businesses to reopen gradually. The US has more than 1.3 million confirmed cases, the most in the world. Aksel Zaimovic reports.