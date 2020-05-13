Tuesday violence is latest in string of attacks in Afghanistan in recent weeks

Afghanistan is reeling in the wake of two deadly attacks. A maternity ward in Kabul was stormed by gunmen who killed at least 16 people, including mothers and babies, and a funeral was attacked by a suicide bomber near Jalalabad, killing nearly 20. Warning: some of the pictures in Rahul Radhakrishnan's report may be hard to watch. #Afghanistan #HospitalAttack #FuneralAttack