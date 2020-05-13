European Union to open borders to save tourism sector | Money Talks

The European Union has come up with a plan to revive its tourism sector this summer, hoping to save millions of jobs. Cross-border travel restrictions have devastated the industry that, before the crisis, was a dependable source of income. Greece, Italy and Spain -- already struggling with high debt levels -- have been hardest hit. Brussels is calling for a co-ordinated reopening of borders, first between EU members at similar stages of the pandemic. #EuropeanUnion #Tourism #hospitalityjobs