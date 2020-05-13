BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
UK economy suffers worst contraction since financial crisis | Money Talks
The UK economy shrank by a record 5.8 percent in March as a coronavirus lockdown crippled business activity, leading to the worst contraction since the 2008 financial crisis. But the figures reflect just one full week of the lockdown, suggesting the worst is yet to come. Hoping to reignite economic growth, the government has begun relaxing its restrictions. But as Sibel Karkus reports, a return to business, as usual, may take many months. For more on this Vicky Pryce joined us from London. She's an economist and board member at the Centre for Economics and Business Research. #UK #Coronavirus #Lockdown
UK economy suffers worst contraction since financial crisis | Money Talks
May 13, 2020
Explore
Countdown to tariffs: Day of reckoning for EU as Trump’s trade offensive looms
By Burak Uzun
Starvation is now killing what Israeli bombs have not: Gaza
US judge blocks immigration raids in California over racial profiling claims
Zelenskyy confirms resumption of delivery of US weapons to Ukraine
Air India jet fuel cut off moments before crash that killed 260 — probe
East Asian countries adopt action plan on Palestine recovery, reconstruction efforts
Former EU official warns of 'another genocide' in Gaza, recalls Srebrenica
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel accused of setting fire to Syrian farmland near Quneitra
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Tense standoff as US authorities arrest 200 immigrants in raids on two California farms
Can Trump fire Powell? Here's what's at stake
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us