BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Some UK businesses turn to crowdfunding to avoid state loans | Money Talks
After six weeks of closure, Britain's small businesses are getting that sinking feeling. Government aid in the form of furlough schemes and loans has been welcomed, but concerns are being raised about what impact social distancing measures will have on businesses after they reopen, and what that will mean for paying back these loans. Which is why some businesses have taken it upon themselves to raise money in other ways. Natalie Powell reports
May 13, 2020
