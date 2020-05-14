Yemen hospitals shut down as Covid-19 infections rise

Hospitals in Yemen’s de facto capital Aden have shut down, after a spike in coronavirus cases. The WHO says transmission has increased partly due to under-reporting of cases, and that the country’s medical infrastructure, which has been devastated by civil war since 2015, cannot handle a full-blown epidemic. Shoaib Hasan takes a look at the latest. #yemen #yemencoronavirus #yemencovid19