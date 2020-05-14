South African govt limits number of mourners at funerals

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the lockdown will gradually be lifted by the end of May. The country has had one of the toughest lockdowns in Africa, which has been in place since the end of March. But some of those restrictions have since been eased, allowing outdoor exercise and some businesses to partially re-open. #southafrica #southafricafunerals #southafricanews