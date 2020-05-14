May 14, 2020
Trump rebukes top adviser Fauci on school reopening advice
The tussle between science and politics within the White House coronavirus task force is again bubbling over. Doctor Anthony Fauci has issued a sobering warning about the human cost of lifting pandemic restrictions too quickly. But the president is ignoring the advice of the US’s top infectious disease expert, accusing him of playing both sides. Liz Maddock has the details. #drfauci #trumpfauci #trumpfaucischools
