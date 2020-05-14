RACE FOR A VACCINE: Groundbreaking Science

When a vaccine is found that should be the end of it surely. Or not. The race is on, but even if scientists say they’ve found a vaccine, what if the virus mutates, what if inoculation only protects us for a while. What if the fact that it is a race, actually does more harm than good? Guests: Edward O'Neill Vaccine Trial Volunteer Dr Alex Munster NHS Doctor Rob Lambkin-Williams Founder of Virology Consult Jane Barratt Secretary General of Vaccines 4 Life Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekend at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #Vaccine #Covid19 #Coronavirus