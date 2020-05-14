May 14, 2020
Brazilian farmers develop app to sell surplus produce | Money Talks
Brazil's lockdown has severely restricted the movement of goods within the country. It means many farmers can no longer sell their fruit and vegetables in other regions - and that's resulted in a huge surplus. But as Shamim Chowdhury explains, a few farmers have found a way to sell at least some of their produce to customers closer to home. #Brazil #Farming #MobileApps
