UK gyms go online to stay active during coronavirus lockdown | Money Talks

Staying active is becoming a headache for many UK gyms, which haven't yet been allowed to reopen. But because of a loophole in new regulations designed to protect them, fitness centres also face the threat of eviction. And with more people discovering home workouts, could this be the end of the gym as we know it? Natalie Powell reports. #UK #HomeWorkouts #Coronavirus