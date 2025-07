Deaths surge in Yemen, but little testing underway

Aid groups say there’s been a surge in the number of people dying with Covid-19 symptoms in Yemen. With virtually no testing, and accusations of a cover-up, it’s hard to determine how badly the pandemic has affected the war-torn country. But As Liz Maddock reports, even a small outbreak could prove devastating. #yemencoronavirus #yemennews #yemencovid19