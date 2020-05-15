Nakba Day 2020: TRT World reunites two cousins separated since 1948

On Friday, Palestinians commemorate the 72nd anniversary of their national mourning, an exodus that is called Naqba - or 'catastrophe'. More than 700-thousand Palestinians were forced to flee their homes on May 15, 1948. Since being separated by Nakba, many haven't seen or don't know their relatives. Our Jerusalem team reunited two of those family members.