May 15, 2020
Sanofi boss backtracks on US vaccine promise after criticism | Money Talks
Sanofi CEO, Paul Hudson retracted his earlier statements that the US would get the first doses of its coronavirus vaccine. This after an international outcry, including from French President Emmanuel Macron. The pharmaceutical giant says the company will provide its vaccine for everyone instead of prioritising the US. Miranda Lin reports from Paris. #Sanofi #Vaccine #Macron
