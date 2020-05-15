15 to 20-year-olds in Turkey allowed outside for four hours

15 to 20 year olds, under curfew for weeks in Turkey were allowed outside for four hours on Friday. Those over 65 and under 14 were also given four hour breaks over the last few days. It's part of a wider, easing of restrictions in the country as Turkey enters the second phase in its fight against the coronavirus. TRT World's Sara Firth reports.