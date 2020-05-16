May 16, 2020
China announces zero virus-related fatalities in last month
When the first Covid-19 case was reported in the city of Wuhan in December, Chinese authorities ramped up testing and implemented harsh restrictions. The approach seems to have paid off. China's now down to single-digit infections. And authorities say no one's died from the virus there in weeks. Reagan Des Vignes reports. #ChinaCoronavirus #Wuhan #Covid19Testing
