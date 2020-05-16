Many US states ease their lockdowns to revive economy

Almost every single US state has now eased some parts of its lockdown. However, many local governments are still grappling with a lack of testing kits and contact tracing capacity. But Trump appears focused on putting the health crisis behind him -- hoping that by announcing a vaccine programme, he can put a battered economy into recovery mode. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports. #TrumpVaccine #WereBack #USLockdown