Survivors outnumber fatalities despite COVID-19 spread

As Covid-19 continues to spread and dominate headlines around the world - it's easy to become preoccupied with the number of fatalities. But more people survive the virus, than die from it - more than 1.6-million people to date. Melinda Nucifora visited one of Istanbul's busiest Covid-19 intensive care units to bring us one story of hope and recovery. #ICU #Coronavirus #Surviving